Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.01. 10,638,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592,416. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

