Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,292,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,690,000 after buying an additional 666,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,410,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 1,227,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 275,537 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 2,663,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.