Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $355,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $200.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,728. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.35. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.