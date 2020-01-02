Silverway Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Silverway has a market capitalization of $36.53 million and approximately $324,617.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001710 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00572013 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.