Simon Edward Smith Sells 4,618 Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $22,397.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,847.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $520.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. TrueCar Inc has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,557,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,149 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 418,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TrueCar by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

