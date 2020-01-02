SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.40

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $19.15. SolarWinds shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 8,350 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 74.35% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $239,971.32. Insiders have sold a total of 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,358,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,676 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,034,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 117,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 538,494 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 742,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 101,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 627,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,051 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

