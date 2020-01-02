Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,848 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

BMY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,162,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,994,334. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

