Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,805 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.43. 1,372,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,003. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.16. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.44 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

