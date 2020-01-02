Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $132.17 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

