Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Facebook by 40.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 16.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $788,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,744 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 321,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,007,162 shares of company stock valued at $375,485,033 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.78. 12,069,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,885,616. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.