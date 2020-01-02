Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 4.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Intel stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,707,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357,578. The company has a market capitalization of $259.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

