Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

DIN traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $85.29. 310,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,499. Dine Brands Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

