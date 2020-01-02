Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 48.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 859,282 shares of company stock valued at $148,451,478. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.53.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,367.37. 1,402,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,330.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,226.54. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,014.07 and a 12 month high of $1,368.14. The stock has a market cap of $921.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.