Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $11.88 million and $1.24 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00570522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 574,878,854 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittylicious, Bittrex, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

