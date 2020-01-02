Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Receives €44.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.47 ($51.71).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLX shares. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

ETR:TLX traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €44.40 ($51.63). The company had a trading volume of 72,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a fifty-two week high of €45.88 ($53.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

