Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 47,462 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. Scotiabank lowered Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

