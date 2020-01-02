Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 47,462 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. Scotiabank lowered Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.90.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.
About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.
