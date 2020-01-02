Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Trading Down 4.2%

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.36 ($0.96) and last traded at A$1.36 ($0.96), approximately 26,624 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.42 ($1.01).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

Think Childcare Company Profile (ASX:TNK)

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Think Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Think Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.