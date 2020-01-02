TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.12. TransAlta shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 5,315 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price objective on TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.21.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -22.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,151,000 after buying an additional 1,938,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 14,367.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransAlta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 967,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

