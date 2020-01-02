TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.84

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.84, with a volume of 61445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $4,649,676.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock worth $20,554,404. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,287,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 684,297 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,430,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

