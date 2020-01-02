TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Tops $62,231.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $62,231.00 and approximately $144.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022233 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003876 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.02330155 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012864 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.