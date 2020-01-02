TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $151,054.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.46 or 0.06027445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036529 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024500 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.