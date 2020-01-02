Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Tuesday Morning’s score:

TUES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 63,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

