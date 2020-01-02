Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

UI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $188.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $138.21. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7,992.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161,361 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

