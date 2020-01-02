Ultiledger Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and $1.79 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.01336924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

