Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $72.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 450,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,166. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

