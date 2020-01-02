UralsCoin Trading Up 758.9% Over Last 7 Days (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 1,045.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One UralsCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. UralsCoin has a market cap of $12,715.00 and $125.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 758.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000305 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info . UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

