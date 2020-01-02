VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.11

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 34214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.9091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

