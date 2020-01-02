Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Venator Materials by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 370,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $394.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

