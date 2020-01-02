Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Sells C$45,520.20 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,546,049 shares in the company, valued at C$79,006,919.94.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 30th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$467,280.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$185,730.00.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. Village Farms International Inc has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$24.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.86 million and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Comments


