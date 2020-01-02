Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,454,520.00 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 290,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,520.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,184 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,883.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,785 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,075.10.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 2,774,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

