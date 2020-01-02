Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,494,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,205. The company has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.