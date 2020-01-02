Warburg Research Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOW. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of Software stock opened at €31.10 ($36.16) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.94 and a 200-day moving average of €27.87. Software has a 1-year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit