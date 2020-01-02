Warburg Research Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOW. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of Software stock opened at €31.10 ($36.16) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.94 and a 200-day moving average of €27.87. Software has a 1-year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

