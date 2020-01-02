WavesGo Trading 31% Higher Over Last Week (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One WavesGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, WavesGo has traded 31% higher against the dollar. WavesGo has a market capitalization of $128,903.00 and $5.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,424,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,424,797 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo . The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

