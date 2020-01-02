Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.