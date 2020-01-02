William Blair Begins Coverage on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.68. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TTEC by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.