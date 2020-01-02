YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,300,005 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.