YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,636.63

Jan 2nd, 2020

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,636.63 and traded as low as $1,610.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,627.50, with a volume of 2,082 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) price target on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,632.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,636.63. The stock has a market cap of $486.18 million and a PE ratio of 27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 10.57 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.66%. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

