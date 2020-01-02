Zacks: Analysts Expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to announce $499.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.00 million. Intelsat posted sales of $542.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of I stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat during the third quarter worth $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Intelsat by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

