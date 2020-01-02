Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $260.40

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $260.40 and last traded at $259.14, with a volume of 386075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.44.
ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.01.
In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 439,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 118.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
