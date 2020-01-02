Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $260.40

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $260.40 and last traded at $259.14, with a volume of 386075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.44.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 439,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 118.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

