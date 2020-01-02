Zippie Trading 35.9% Lower This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Zippie has a total market cap of $517,693.00 and $114.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zippie has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.