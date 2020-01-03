$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.