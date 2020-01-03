$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 986,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. TEGNA has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

