0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $313,864.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $313,864.00 and approximately $651,850.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,570,650 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

