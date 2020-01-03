$121.15 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will post $121.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.88 million to $121.70 million. Habit Restaurants reported sales of $102.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $464.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.27 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.71 million to $499.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HABT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 185,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,750. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit