$121.15 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will post $121.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.88 million to $121.70 million. Habit Restaurants reported sales of $102.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $464.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.27 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.71 million to $499.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Habit Restaurants.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HABT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 185,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,750. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.