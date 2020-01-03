$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to post $13.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Dermira reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year sales of $93.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $94.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.85 million, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DERM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DERM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,800. The stock has a market cap of $826.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

