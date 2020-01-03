180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $95,386.90 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 44,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,386.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 740,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,864.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,287 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,045.57.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,195 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,377.05.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $715,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

