$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

