$32.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $32.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.18 million to $35.63 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $101.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.28 million to $109.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $173.97 million, with estimates ranging from $129.01 million to $213.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,316 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 270,742 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after buying an additional 130,561 shares during the period.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 176,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,796. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.16.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

