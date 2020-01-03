$43.34 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $43.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $44.97 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $40.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $161.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $175.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.40 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $187.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 840,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

