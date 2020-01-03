$8.86 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $8.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.06 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $33.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.98. 506,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,649. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $96.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,902,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

