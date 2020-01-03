$8.86 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $8.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.06 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $33.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.98. 506,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,649. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $96.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,902,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit